HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Finds Know someone who's catching feelings about all those flights they're missing? Check out these travel gifts for people who miss traveling.

Traveling might look a little different (or be non-existent, for most of us) right now because of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean you should lose your wanderlust all together.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, travelers are staying closer to home these days, saving bigger vacations for post-pandemic. According to the Wall Street Journal, “In August, more than half of [Airbnb] bookings made were for stays within 300 miles of the guest’s location.”

Your jet-setting friends and family members might be taking this unprecedented travel hiatus especially hard. If there’s someone on your holiday shopping list who loves to travel but is currently missing out on those airline miles, why not gift them something they can use on their next getaway or something that reminds them of a favorite trip from the past?

This scratch-off map lets you keep track of all the countries you’ve visited (and the places you want to go!), while this vacation fund piggy bank is perfect for saving toward that next getaway.

If they’ve been enjoying weekend getaways, a new duffel or weekender bag is the perfect gift. If you know someone who’s planning a world tour for when this is all over, why not level up their luggage with an Away suitcase? Our editor has reviewed the trendy travel item as totally worth it. There’s also this budget-friendly travel wallet with a whopping 10,000 reviews on Amazon.

From coffee table books to a travel jacket featuring 25 pockets and accessories, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for people who miss traveling.