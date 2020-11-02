HuffPost Finds

The Best Travel Gifts For People Who Miss Traveling

For the friend or family member who's catching feelings about missing flights right now.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Know someone who's catching feelings about all those flights they're missing? Check out these travel gifts for people who miss traveling.
Know someone who's catching feelings about all those flights they're missing? Check out these travel gifts for people who miss traveling.

Traveling might look a little different (or be non-existent, for most of us) right now because of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean you should lose your wanderlust all together.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, travelers are staying closer to home these days, saving bigger vacations for post-pandemic. According to the Wall Street Journal, “In August, more than half of [Airbnb] bookings made were for stays within 300 miles of the guest’s location.”

Your jet-setting friends and family members might be taking this unprecedented travel hiatus especially hard. If there’s someone on your holiday shopping list who loves to travel but is currently missing out on those airline miles, why not gift them something they can use on their next getaway or something that reminds them of a favorite trip from the past?

This scratch-off map lets you keep track of all the countries you’ve visited (and the places you want to go!), while this vacation fund piggy bank is perfect for saving toward that next getaway.

If they’ve been enjoying weekend getaways, a new duffel or weekender bag is the perfect gift. If you know someone who’s planning a world tour for when this is all over, why not level up their luggage with an Away suitcase? Our editor has reviewed the trendy travel item as totally worth it. There’s also this budget-friendly travel wallet with a whopping 10,000 reviews on Amazon.

From coffee table books to a travel jacket featuring 25 pockets and accessories, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for people who miss traveling.

Take a look below:

1
A map to scratch off the countries they've visited
Etsy
Get this Scratch the World Scratch Off Map for $24 at Etsy.
2
A pretty and practical duffel bag
Dagne Dover
Get the Landon Carryall Bag for $109 (normally $185) at Dagne Dover.
3
A bucket list of places to go
Amazon
Get The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small for $29 by Kath Stathers on Amazon.
4
A candle inspired by their favorite trip
Homesick
Get this Australia Homesick Candle for $34 at Homesick.
5
A way to save for the next trip
Target
Get this Wooden Travel Themed Piggy Bank for $24 (normally $27) at Target.
6
The internet's favorite suitcase
Away
Get The Bigger Carry-On for $245 at Away.
7
A subscription box with snacks from around the world
TK
Get this Treats Snack Box for $24/month at Crate Joy.
8
A book with photographs of the best beaches
Amazon
Get "Beaches" by Gray Malin for $25 on Amazon.
9
A travel wallet with space for everything
Amazon
Get this Zoppen Multi-purpose Rfid Blocking Travel Passport Wallet for $15 on Amazon.
10
A mug to mark where they've been
Uncommon Goods
Get this Color Map Mug for $18 at Uncommon Goods.
11
A contribution toward their next trip
Amazon
Get this Airbnb Gift Card for $50 on Amazon.
12
A jacket with 25 travel-friendly pockets and features
TK
Get the Men's Windbreaker 2.0 for $125 (normally $178) at Baubax.
13
A place to put photos from all of your trips
Etsy
Get this Personalized USA Photo Map for $90 on Etsy.
14
A collection of the coolest destinations
Amazon
Get "Destinations of a Lifetime: 225 of the World's Most Amazing Places" by National Geographic for $30 on Amazon.
15
A place for all of their travel memories
Uncommon Goods
Get this Travel Stub Diary for $15 at Uncommon Goods.
shoppableshopping travelHuffPostCommerce