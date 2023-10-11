The Best Under-$30 Impulse Buys To Make Before Fall Prime Day Ends

Amazon

Crest Whitestrips (35% off)

I'm obsessed with Crest Whitestrips for helping whiten my naturally yellow teeth (that also withstand a lot of coffee drinking, if you catch my drift). I grew up using gloopy, uncomfortable whitening treatments that slid around my teeth so much that I ended up swallowing some of the product, so I was skeptical about trying whitening strips again. But I've found that these Crest Whitestrips are bounds better than the treatments of the '90s and early '00s. These stick easily and firmly to your teeth, and are so unobtrusive that the 30 minutes or hour you wear them passes by quick and comfortably. You're essentially left with whiter teeth with as little effort as possible. I consider these one of my favorite beauty buys and I go through them quickly, so I'll be stocking up. I love this pack because it includes twenty regular 30-minute whitening treatments plus two "express" hourlong treatments for an extra whitening boost. They also promise to be enamel-safe.