The Best Under-$50 Deals During Amazon Prime Day

From Keurigs to Crest Whitestrips, here are the most wow-worthy deals to be had.

There are some really awesome deals on big-ticket items to be had on Amazon Prime Day ― but there are some really excellent under-$50 deals to be had, too.

It’s an overwhelming event to shop. To help you sort through it all, here are our favorite deals ― from Keurigs to kids toys ― you can find on Amazon Prime Day(s) this year.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-DAY trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.

Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement (25% off)
Vital Proteins' influencer-approved Beauty Collagen boasts hyaluronic acid that claims to increase elasticity in the skin, speed up wound healing and relieve joint pain. But it doesn't come cheap, so now's the time to try it out or stock up. It comes in four flavors: Lavender Lemon, Strawberry Lemon, Watermelon Mint or Tropical Hibiscus.

Get the Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement for $18.74 (originally $24.99) .
Magna-Tiles 32-Piece Clear Colors Set (34% off)
Magna-Tiles are a winning gift for kids, but they also can be expensive. Stock up on this deal today to last you through all the year's birthday gifts.

Get the Magna-Tiles 32-Piece Clear Colors Set for $32.89.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker (37% off)
If you live alone — or are the only one who drinks coffee in your house — give the K-Slim Coffee Maker a whirl.

Get the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker for $49.99.
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips 20 Treatments + Crest 3D White 1 Hour Express Whitestrips 2 Treatments - Teeth Whitening Kit (44% off)
Stock up on Whitestrips before you head to all your summer festivities.

Get the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips 20 Treatments + Crest 3D White 1 Hour Express Whitestrips 2 Treatments - Teeth Whitening Kit for $27.96.

Cosori Coffee Mug Warmer and Mug Set (30% off)
No one likes to drink lukewarm coffee.

Get the Cosori Coffee Mug Warmer and Mug Set for $31.99 (originally $45).

ESPRO P0 French Press (25% off)
The ESPRO P0 is an ultralight, double-walled French press that's vacuum-insulated and made of stainless steel. It'll hold 16 ounces and is perfect to take with you on the go.

Get the ESPRO P0 French Press for $35.96 (originally $44.95).
A pack of Kasa smart mini-plugs for 20-30% off
These plugs hook up to your phone so you can control the lights (and more) from a distance.

Get a two-pack for $12.99 (originally $19.99) or a three-pack for $18.99 (originally $24.99).
VTech Touch & Learn Activity Desk (30% off)
If you have a little kid who wants to mimic your work-from-home set-up, try this great deal from VTech.

Get the VTech Touch & Learn Activity Desk for $38.45.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer (30% off)
This moisturizer is much-beloved because it's just so hydrating.

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer for $36.40

jane iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain, Forever Pink, 0.10 oz. (30% off)
After many months behind a mask, treat your lips to a nice new shade.

Get the jane iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain, for $19.60.
Oral-B Complete Glide Dental Floss Picks Plus Scope Outlast (49% off)
Take care of your teeth with these minty-fresh dental floss picks.

Get the Oral-B Complete Glide Dental Floss Picks Plus Scope Outlast for $14.99.
Cuisinart 12-Piece Color Knife Set (50% off)
Add a little color to your kitchen with these Cuisinart cuties.

Get the Cuisinart C55-12PCKSAM 12-Piece Color Knife Set for $9.99
Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light, Teeth Whitening Strips Kit, 10 Treatments, 20 Individual Strips (33% off)
The best of the teeth-whitening brands is having a big sale for Prime Day.

Get the Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light, Teeth Whitening Strips Kit, 10 Treatments, 20 Individual Strips for $39.99.

Instant Pot Duo Nova, 3-Quart (the smallest of them all) (38% off)
Get the Instant Pot Duo Nova, 3 Quart for $49.99 (originally $79.95).
Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000, Portable Charger (31% off)
Get the Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000, Portable Charger 5000mAh 2-in-1 with Dual USB Wall Charger, Foldable AC Plug and PowerIQ, Battery Pack for iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Galaxy, and More for $17.99.
Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids (57% off)
Get the Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids for $29.99.
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa voice remote (50% off)
Get the Fire TV Stick for $24.99.
