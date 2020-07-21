HuffPost Finds

The Best Wine Monthly Subscription Services Of 2020

Whether you can't get enough chardonnay or are more into merlot, you might want to give these monthly wine subscription services a go.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Get your glasses ready! We've found the best wine subscription services of 2020 🍷
Get your glasses ready! We've found the best wine subscription services of 2020 🍷

Wine sales have surged in the time of social distancing, especially as lots of bars across the country are currently closed.

If you’re the kind of person who likes a glass of wine (or two) with dinner, you can support your neighborhood restaurants through online orders or find a virtual wine tasting from a winery near you.

But you may also want to check out a wine subscription service, particularly if you like to try new bottles regularly — like one that might be picked out for your exact palate or another that’ll pair just right with what you’re making for dinner.

That’s why, when we were looking for the best subscription services for every household essential, we found wine subscription services that’ll save you a trip to the store.

Whether you relish your rieslings or prefer a pinot, you’ll probably find a new favorite wine with these subscription services, including Blue Apron, which is best known for its meal kits but also offers its own wine subscription, and Firstleaf, which sends personalized wine right to you.

Check out these wine subscription services:

1
Firstleaf
Firstleaf
Firstleaf sends over "wines perfect for your palate." You take a quiz about your preferences and then rate the wines the brand delivers so that your future boxes are even more personalized. Each bottle in your box is $15.

Check out Firstleaf's subscription service.
2
Bright Cellars
Bright Cellars
Here's how Bright Cellars works: You take a palate quiz to figure out your likes and dislikes when it comes to wine, then the brand recommends four new wines to try every month. The membership is $80 a month.

Check out Bright Cellars' subscription service.
3
Haus
Haus
Haus offers three different kinds of membership. You can get one bottle per month of the brand's "core flavors," like citrus flower, for $35. Plus, you'll get dibs on member-only flavors. There's a membership that include two bottles and 10% off all your orders for $63 a month or one that includes six bottles a month and 20% off all orders for $144.

Check out Haus' membership plans.
4
Winc
Winc
The Winc Wine Club includes four bottles matched to your taste (you take a quiz about your preferences for things like mushrooms) each month. You can skip a month of your membership whenever. Winc also has its own shop with different wines so you can choose rosé and cider, too.

Check out Winc's subscription service.
5
Blue Apron
Blue Apron
Yup, Blue Apron, known for its meal kits, also has a wine subscription . You can pick out six tasting-sized bottles to be delivered monthly, along with pairing tips from the brand. The membership is $10 per bottle or $66 a month. Cheers to that.

Check out Blue Apron's membership plan.
6
Martha Stewart Wine Co.
Martha Stewart Wine Co.
You won't whine with this wine club. Martha Stewart Wine Co. has its own wine club. You can get six or 12 bottles every six or eight weeks. The bottles can be all red or all white wines, or a mix of the two.

Check out Martha Stewart's Wine Club.
7
Wine of the Month Club
Wine of the Month Club
Wine of the Month Club's actually pretty easy. You can choose from different memberships, like one that's all about California wines and another that's centered around rosé. There's a "Classic Membership," which is the cheapest at $38 a month and includes two bottles of red, white or the two together.

Check out Wine of the Month Club's subscription plans.
shoppableWomenParentsshoppingFood