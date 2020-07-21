HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

AnnaStills via Getty Images Get your glasses ready! We've found the best wine subscription services of 2020 🍷

Wine sales have surged in the time of social distancing, especially as lots of bars across the country are currently closed.

If you’re the kind of person who likes a glass of wine (or two) with dinner, you can support your neighborhood restaurants through online orders or find a virtual wine tasting from a winery near you.

But you may also want to check out a wine subscription service, particularly if you like to try new bottles regularly — like one that might be picked out for your exact palate or another that’ll pair just right with what you’re making for dinner.

That’s why, when we were looking for the best subscription services for every household essential, we found wine subscription services that’ll save you a trip to the store.

Whether you relish your rieslings or prefer a pinot, you’ll probably find a new favorite wine with these subscription services, including Blue Apron, which is best known for its meal kits but also offers its own wine subscription, and Firstleaf, which sends personalized wine right to you.