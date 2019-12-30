HuffPost Finds

The Best Workout Gear To Snag From The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Get ahead of your "new year, new you" resolution with leggings, sneakers and sports bras that you'll actually want to wear.

You won't have to sweat trying to find some new workout wear just in time for the new year — we found the best activewear hidden in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale.
It’s the end of the year again and you might be thinking about making a New Year’s resolution or two as we say goodbye to the decade and ring in 2020. Cue the confetti.

If you’re hoping to make 2020 a little healthier, you might be getting a head start on finding high-waist leggings for post-work workouts or meal kit delivery services that’ll save you from weekly takeout orders.

And while you’re already planning the perfect 1920s-inspired outfit to welcome in the new year, your resolution to focus on health, wellness and self-care doesn’t have to wait until after midnight on New Year’s Day.

We spotted workout gear that you’ll actually want to wear — whether you’re running errands or on a treadmill — at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.

From highly-rated Nike sneakers to Zella leggings that have pockets, we got you covered with all the activewear that you’ll actually wear in 2020.

Check out the best workout gear we found at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale:

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoe
Originally $120, get these now for $82.
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Originally $59, get these now for $35. These leggings also come in plus sizes.
adidas 3-Stripes Long Sleeve Tee
Originally $40, get it now for $24.
Nike Sportswear Embroidered Glam Fleece Sweatshirt
Originally $70, get it now for $42.
Nike Air Max 200 Sneaker
Originally $120, get these for $80.
Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
Originally $59, get these now for $35.
adidas Camo Windbreaker
Originally $80, get it now for $48.
Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 Sneaker
Originally $190, get these now for $123.
Nike Court Dry Tennis Dress
Originally $70, get it now for $42.
Sweaty Betty Chaturanga Foil Bring Yoga Sports Bra
Originally $75, get it now for $45.
Natori 'Yogi' Convertible Bra
Originally $68, get it now for $41.
adidas SST Track Pants
Originally $65, get these now for $39.
Tory Sport Colorblock Track Pants
Originally $135, get these now for $54.
Zella Zip It Sports Bra
Originally $39, get it now for $23.
adidas Continental 80 Sneaker
Originally $80, get these for $32.
adidas Ozweego Sneaker
Originally $110, get these now for $74.
Nike Tech Fleece Cape
Originally $130, get it now for $78.
adidas ID Winners Sleeveless Tee
Originally $30, get it now for $18.
adidas x Universal Standard Mesh Crop Tee
Originally $50, get it now for $30.
Sweaty Betty Infield Tech Sweatshirt
Originally $195, get it now for $117.
