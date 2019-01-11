Photo by rawpixel.com from Pexels

As you begin to implement your “new year, new you” goals, you’re likely stocking your pantry with Whole 30-approved essentials and braving freezing cold temperatures to log a few early morning miles. To that we say: Go you!

Of course, crushing goals gets difficult if you don’t have the right gear — especially if that goal is fitness-related. One study found that what we wear actually affects our behavior. In other words, if we have workout clothes we love, we’re more likely to actually get ourselves to the gym or yoga studio.

To save you the time and energy of trying on a bunch of sub-par leggings, we went to the best source we know: Yoga teachers. Whether you’re into yoga pants with pockets, are looking for workout clothing brands that aren’t Lululemon or just want to add some new pieces to your workout wardrobe, we’ve rounded up six pairs of yoga teacher-approved yoga pants that will have you crushing your sun salutations every day of 2019.