Stars And Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To 'Perfect' End Of 'The Big Bang Theory'

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD.

“The Big Bang Theory” went out with a, well, gigantic bang on Thursday night.

Social media was flooded with tributes to CBS’ hit sitcom following the broadcast of its final ever episodes involving a Nobel Prize, an unexpected pregnancy announcement, an emotional apology and the repair of that damn elevator.

Stars including Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Kevin Sussman, Melissa Rauch, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco shared poignant photographs and videos to Instagram and Twitter to mark the end of its 12-year run.

Even “Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill, who in a guest role had previously officiated the wedding of Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Bialik), chimed in with praise:

Congratulations @bigbangtheory for 12 history-making years of laughter, elevating nerd-culture to unimagined new heights & triggering countless folks to ask me if I would please officiate at their weddings. ❤️ Your fan, Bark Hamill 🐶 pic.twitter.com/lh8BQSQEUx — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 16, 2019

NASA thanked the show for “inspiring so many.”

Math, science, history, unraveling the mystery, that all started with the Big Bang! 💥From our missions, images & more on set to @Astro_Mike appearing when Howard goes to @Space_Station — so long #BigBangTheory. Thanks for sharing our work with viewers & inspiring so many pic.twitter.com/5GAY6lUu45 — NASA (@NASA) May 17, 2019

Other fans, meanwhile, described the finale as “perfect” and “so emotional.”

As far as series finales go, #BigBangTheory is about as good as it gets. For all its faults, injecting bits of science into popular culture is a big accomplishment. In a nation where many vilify science and knowledge, seeing @NASA, physics, etc. portrayed positively was great. — Rakesh Agrawal (@rakeshlobster) May 17, 2019

The best finales make you feel both nostalgic and happy. Good job, @bigbangtheory. — Matt Gephardt (@GetGephardt) May 17, 2019

So many long-lasting series bowed out poorly, but @bigbangtheory embraced the one thing that means the most: Love. https://t.co/SLYJNJBH6L — Daniel P. Finney (@newsmanone) May 17, 2019

Out of all the legendary comedies, that was truly the best series finale of them all! Thank you @bigbangtheory @simonhelberg @missmayim @kunalnayyar #JohnnyGalecki #KaleyCuoco #JimParsons and the great writers for all the laughs! — Jordan Cohen (@JordanCohen21) May 17, 2019

Still mourning over the #BigBangTheoryFinale. Hearthwarming, kind, appropriate: you may not love this tv series like I do, but this is the kind of finale every show should have. Farewell with a just a little bit of (happy) 😢 #BigBangTheory #TVseries @bigbangtheory @CBS pic.twitter.com/XvLp0IyEv7 — Veruska Anconitano (@LaCuochina) May 17, 2019

As far as series finales go, that was pretty good. Wrapped everything up nicely and didn’t kill anyone off! @bigbangtheory — Liz Mantel (@Liz_Mantel) May 17, 2019

So sad the Big Bang Theory show is ending. Greatest show of all time! Thanks for 12 awesome years of laughter! #bigbangfinale https://t.co/mOaGHt8LxH — Susan Ball (@slball7687) May 17, 2019

If you’re not crying right now you’re not human. #BigBangTheory pic.twitter.com/d8AvrAT9VJ — Pamela Ann Gilliam (@PamelaGilliam) May 17, 2019

Have literally grown up with these awesome actors and actresses❤️😭! It may be over on the big screen but never in my heart ❤️ 🎶 It all started with a Big Bang🎶 @bigbangtheory pic.twitter.com/iMA0ipJeLH — Hollie Villarrea (@VillarreaHollie) May 17, 2019

Tears streaming down my face. Not since Friends has a finale made me so emotional. Thank you @bigbangtheory for 12 years of laughs & Happy memories. #TheBigBangTheory — Lauren (@thegingerme) May 17, 2019

Thank you @bigbangtheory for twelve years of laughs and one final hour of unforgettable television #BigBangTheory — Nick Ferraro (@Nic_Ferraro) May 17, 2019

WHAT A HEART FELT, GENUINE, TEAR JERKER OF AN ENDING @bigbangtheory I loved every minute of this episode. I will miss this show more than you know. THANK YOU for the last 12 years. 💥 🌎 🔬 — Sammy T. (@sammit86) May 17, 2019

Thank you @bigbangtheory for ending this epic show with such a beautiful finale that was so true to the show! 👏🏼 I laughed and cried so many times! #BigBangTheory I’m going to miss this show so much 💁🏻 — Rose Crocitto (@rosecrocitto) May 17, 2019

#BigBangTheory You did not disappoint. Well done. — Michael G (@1HotelMgr) May 17, 2019

Thank you #BigBangTheory for 12 hilarious years!!!

Loved the finale.

You guys and gals rock.

Thanks for making science seem as cool as it is!!! — Ryan- TX, RN (@ryannolan_rn) May 17, 2019

What a great ending for #BigBangTheory. It was near perfect. I'm gonna miss this show. — Joshua (@DCParallax) May 17, 2019

Omg @bigbangtheory had me bawling. What a terrific show it has been. Thanks for all the laughs and the tears. You will be missed! — 1-2 Gloria Sue 💙💛 (@anniegreer92) May 17, 2019

When #BigBangTheory premiered, I was a medical student, barely sleeping and not sure I’d made the right decision. Now I’m a physician, barely sleeping but hopefully making a difference. Thanks for all the laughs, fellow nerds. There were times I really, REALLY needed them! — Manda Nickel (@aggiekiddoc) May 17, 2019

The End of an era😢😭 Great show @bigbangtheory_cbs ! the best thing a former friend ever did was to get me to start watching this show. Good riddance to her but never The Big Bang Theory! ❤ @bigbangtheory#bbt #bigbangtheory pic.twitter.com/rFXZEbVHmw — Kneecole1102 (@kneecole1102) May 17, 2019