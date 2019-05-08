Johnny Galecki Shares The Saddest Video From ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Set

“The Big Bang Theory” is leaving the building.

And Johnny Galecki, who portrayed experimental physicist Leonard Hofstadter in the CBS sitcom, shared video online of crew members dismantling the show’s set on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, to prove it.

The Beatles’ 1965 hit “Help” played in the background of the footage Galecki posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

“Coincidental soundtrack apropos,” he wrote.

Check out the video here:

Galecki also shared video of some of the comedy show’s memorable locations being taken apart as Instagram stories:

Filming for the show’s 279th and final episode wrapped last week. It will air on May 16.

Cast members, including Jim Parsons, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Kevin Susan, Melissa Rauch and Kaley Cuoco, have shared a slew of heartfelt tribute posts online in recent days.