“We’re kind of a superstitious lot here. We’ve made it this far without knowing Penny’s last name. I think we’re good not finding out,” he said.

“Big Bang” just so happens to be ending its run alongside another television juggernaut, “Game of Thrones.” In the streaming era, both shows were uncharacteristic outliers, continuing to bring in millions of live viewers each episode. But in terms of final seasons, the HBO show could probably take some notes.

While “Big Bang Theory” has brought a number of its storylines to sensible conclusions, “Game of Thrones” has been strongly criticized for various choices made in its abbreviated ending run. Some story threads that have been built up for years go completely ignored. (instead of attempting to have Bran’s all-seeing powers be explained or useful, he spends his time looking up plans for old wheelchairs?) Other moments that do get focus tend to feel rushed and arguably unearned (such as one character, who’s inspired a lot of real-life baby names, taking a surprisingly dark turn).

The Penny mystery is inconsequential in the overall scheme of the show, and avoiding shoehorning in an answer helps make the finale feel like any other episode. In the “Big Bang” closer, yes, some important events happen, but no one gets thrown in jail; the screen doesn’t suddenly cut to black; there wasn’t a Blue French Horn tying everything together. In the end, the finale didn’t go out so much with a bang as it did comforting background noise, which is what made the show so big in the first place.