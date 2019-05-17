'The Big Bang Theory' Star Shares Dressing Room Sex Secret

Stars of the hit CBS sitcom, which aired its finale to acclaim earlier in the evening, joined host Stephen Colbert to reminisce about the 12 seasons of the show and to answer questions they anonymously submitted about each other beforehand.

“Did anyone ever have sex in their dressing room,” asked Colbert. “Show of hands.”

Kaley Cuoco, who played Penny, squealed and looked over at Galecki (who she previously dated for around two years in real life.).

“You must have,” she told him.

Galecki (aka experimental physicist Leonard Hofstadter) sunk down into the couch and then raised a hand.

Cuocu clarified: “And that did not include me.”

Galecki is currently expecting his first child with girlfriend Alaina Meyer.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” the couple said in a statement to People magazine earlier this month.

Cuoco, meanwhile, tied the knot with her second husband, professional equestrian Karl Cook, last year.

Check out the interview here: