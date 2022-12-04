Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff

Prime Video just unveiled an ultra-gruesome first-look teaser trailer for the upcoming “The Boys” college spinoff, “Gen V.”

Revealed during the CCXP comic convention in Brazil on Saturday, the spinoff is set in the world of the R-rated superhero drama, and introduces a Vought International-owned college, Godolkin University, exclusively for young superheroes.

The series “explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking,” according to the official synopsis on Deadline.

“Welcome to Godolkin University. It’s a safe space for you to thrive,” an enigmatic voice says in the trailer as the camera pans over the word “murderer” spray-painted across a door in the hallways of the super institution and a golden statue of Homelander on the university grounds.

Reprising their roles from “The Boys,” Jessie T. Usher’s self-absorbed “A Train,” Colby Minifie’s anxiety-stricken PR rep. Ashley Barrett and P.J. Byrne’s Adam Bourke, the filmmaker who directed the “Dawn of the 7” movie featured in Season 3 of the popular series, make appearances in the teaser.

Led by Jaz Sinclair (“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,”) “Gen V” stars Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, the trailer also revealed that actors Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert and Jason Ritter will also guest star in the forthcoming series.

Discussing the spinoff’s creation, “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year: “We got really interested in, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could take superheroes and make one of the most realistic college shows that’s ever been made?’ ’Cause they’re not made very often.”

“It’s its own totally different animal,” he added of the series.