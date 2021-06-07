‘The Boys’ Reveals First Look At Jensen Ackles As Soldier Boy

Jensen Ackles has officially swapped pie for Compound V.

Amazon Prime Video has released a first look at the former “Supernatural” star in his new role as the superhero Soldier Boy in the upcoming third season of “The Boys.”

The series’ Twitter account posted two photos of Ackles decked out in his “Supe” attire.

“He’s the f’n Captain now, America,” reads the tweet’s seemingly tame caption — considering the show’s penchant for gratuitous head explosions, dolphin sex and, well, the word “fuck.”

Soldier Boy is a Captain America-like character, complete with a shield, that comes from the original “The Boys” comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, per Entertainment Weekly.

Ackles even showed off the details of his shield on Instagram over the weekend.

Soldier Boy is the “original superhero” created by Compound V in the 1940s, and became the first “supe” celebrity after fighting in World War II, per Amazon.

“Soldier Boy is the original badass,” said “The Boys” costume designer Laura Jean Shannon in a statement, per EW. Shannon created Ackles’ suit with concept artist Greg Hopwood.

“Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit,” Shannon continued. “With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger. We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that.”

Ackles’ new gig also acts as a reunion for the actor with “Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke, who serves as showrunner on “The Boys.”

“When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment,” Kripke said in a presser about Ackles’ casting as Soldier Boy in August 2020. “I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother.”

“As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role,” Kripke continued. “I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of ‘Supernatural’ to ‘The Boys.’”