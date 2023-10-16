This New Legal Drama Brings A Famous Lawsuit To The Streaming World

Amid scores of spooky new releases for Halloween season, a legal drama is currently trending on Amazon Prime Video.

“The Burial” is based on the story of unconventional yet charismatic lawyer Willie E. Gary and his work representing Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefe in his 1995 lawsuit against a funeral company giant. Jamie Foxx plays Gary, while Tommy Lee Jones protrays O’Keefe. Jurnee Smollett and Alan Ruck also appear in supporting roles.

“The Burial” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11 and joined Prime Video on Oct. 13 after a limited theatrical release the previous week. Critical reviews have been mostly favorable thus far.

"The Burial" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11 and joined Prime Video on Oct. 13 after a limited theatrical release the previous week. Critical reviews have been mostly favorable thus far.

“Tammy” is the most popular movie on Netflix right now, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The 2014 comedy stars Melissa McCarthy as the titular character, a woman who embarks on a road trip with her grandmother after losing her job and discovering her husband is cheating.

McCarthy co-wrote the screenplay with her husband Ben Falcone, who also served as director. “Tammy” received mostly poor reviews, though it features a star-studded cast including Susan Sarandon, Allison Janney, Dan Aykroyd, Kathy Bates, Sandra Oh and Toni Collette.

The creepy classic “Beetlejuice” is currently ranked as the second most popular movie on Max.

Directed by Tim Burton, the 1988 hit stars Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton. Earlier this year, production began on a long-anticipated sequel, which is set to premiere in September 2024.

On Oct. 12, a new documentary titled “Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House” was released on Hulu. The film examines the disturbing work of Russ McKamey and his McKamey Manor experience.

Founded in San Diego and later moved to Tennessee, McKamey Manor is an attraction for which participants sign a lengthy liability waiver that allows the staff to subject them to intense psychological and physical torture.

Disney first released a movie based on the popular theme park attraction, The Haunted Mansion, in 2003. Now, 20 years later, the studio has given the story another go.

The new 2023 adaptation premiered in theaters over the summer, but was deemed a box office bomb. Still, it’s finding new audiences on Disney+ this spooky season. “Haunted Mansion” stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto.

