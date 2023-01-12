The Chainsmokers Reveal 'Weird' Threesomes With Fans In Europe

Dance-pop duo The Chainsmokers, who’ve worked well together to Grammy Award success, make strange bedfellows — sexually, that is — with their fans.

Lead singer Drew Taggart acknowledged on Wednesday’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast that the stars have invited strangers to bed. It was “seldom” and “not proposed a lot,” he added.

The first such encounter, said the group DJ Alex Pall, was “never planned” and it was “weird.”

“I think we were like, ’What the fuck just happened?” Pall told host Alex Cooper.

Taggart explained how circumstances encouraged threesomes.

“It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms,” Taggart said. “In Europe, they have two beds — they don’t even split them apart. So it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios.”

Pall said “it’s been a long time” since he and his bandmate have had a threesome together. Taggart said he and Pall never “hooked up with a diehard fan” — or at least “no one wearing merch or anything.”

Taggart revealed in 2020 that he was dating influencer Chantel Jeffries. They reportedly broke up in 2021.

Pall split with influencer Tori Woodward in 2018 after four years. He told Cooper she once spied on him with a camera-fitted pet-food dispenser she bought him.

“It was, like, ’Oh my God, I’ve been getting spied on for seven months by this fucking pet camera,’” he said. “I got up close to it, and she had blacked out the recording light with a marker and then covered it with an additional piece of electric tape perfectly cut out.”