“Manifest” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The supernatural NBC show tells the story of a flight that lands safely after mysteriously disappearing for five years, and the many challenges the crew, the passengers and their loved ones face in the aftermath of their return. “Manifest” was canceled in June, but all three seasons of the show are now available on Netflix. (And fans are holding out hope for a resurrection deal between NBC and the streaming platform.)

In second place is a new Netflix dramedy called “The Chair,” which premiered on Aug. 20. Starring Sandra Oh, the show follows the newly appointed head of a failing English department at a major university. Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor and Bob Balaban play her colleagues.

Netflix "The Chair" on Netflix.

Beyond those two shows, the Netflix teen mystery series “Outer Banks” remains popular on the platform, taking the third place spot. And the CW high school sports drama “All American” is No. 4.

The only other show in the ranking that isn’t produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix is the family-friendly “CoComelon.”

