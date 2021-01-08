Jennings told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week that “The Chase” tribute “was just in recognition of the fact that the kind of people who watch this show are still gonna be feeling sad.”

Haines added that “The Chase” needed to recognize the circumstances surrounding the premiere.

“To know that the sad and tragic timing of when this show is coming out, the fact that these three men are kind of the center of it, and Alex sadly passes, I think it all was sad, but in some ways, was a passing torch or a baton of a beautiful moment where we get a spotlight,” she said.

Trebek died Nov. 8 at age 80 from pancreatic cancer. His last “Jeopardy!” episode, taped in late October, was to run Friday.

“The Chase” is the second American adaptation of the British show. Contestants in the first matched wits against one human encyclopedia, Mark Labbett, aka The Beast, as the Chaser. This one features the three former “Jeopardy!” stars as the Chasers.