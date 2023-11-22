Historically, I’ve had to find creative ways to get my hands on luxury items that make my heart skip a beat. Luckily, this year’s Black Friday deals are an absolute dream, making it the perfect time to shop pricier items like beauty gadgets, fitness gear, large appliances and more while they’re deeply discounted. But there’s one brand in particular that I’ve got my eye on and is definitely worth splurging for: The Citizenry.

Their gorgeous homewares are made using beautiful materials and with the utmost care, making them as functional as they are aesthetically pleasing (and a great investment). The Citizenry’s online shop carefully curates items from artisans around the globe, and does so in a way that establishes sustainable and lucrative relationships with local makers. From sumptuous blankets to decor, furniture and the best linen sheets I’ve ever slept on, this brand is not to be missed.

Through Nov. 28, they’ll be offering their entire collection for up to 35% off. To sweeten the deal and make the world a better place, on Nov. 24, the brand will be donating 100% of their proceeds to Education For All, an NGO dedicated to advancing girls’ education in rural Morocco.

So whether you’ve had a new rug, cozy blanket, a new accent chair or want to update your bedding, you’re definitely going to want to head over to The Citizenry and take a look at the brand’s Black Friday deals. Take a look at a few of their must-haves below. You won’t regret it.