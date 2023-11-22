Historically, I’ve had to find creative ways to get my hands on luxury items that make my heart skip a beat. Luckily, this year’s Black Friday deals are an absolute dream, making it the perfect time to shop pricier items like beauty gadgets, fitness gear, large appliances and more while they’re deeply discounted. But there’s one brand in particular that I’ve got my eye on and is definitely worth splurging for: The Citizenry.
Their gorgeous homewares are made using beautiful materials and with the utmost care, making them as functional as they are aesthetically pleasing (and a great investment). The Citizenry’s online shop carefully curates items from artisans around the globe, and does so in a way that establishes sustainable and lucrative relationships with local makers. From sumptuous blankets to decor, furniture and the best linen sheets I’ve ever slept on, this brand is not to be missed.
Through Nov. 28, they’ll be offering their entire collection for up to 35% off. To sweeten the deal and make the world a better place, on Nov. 24, the brand will be donating 100% of their proceeds to Education For All, an NGO dedicated to advancing girls’ education in rural Morocco.
So whether you’ve had a new rug, cozy blanket, a new accent chair or want to update your bedding, you’re definitely going to want to head over to The Citizenry and take a look at the brand’s Black Friday deals. Take a look at a few of their must-haves below. You won’t regret it.
The Citizenry La Calle alpaca throw
One of The Citizenry's bestsellers, this gorgeous blanket is available in seven stunningly rich colors. It's perfectly cozy — soft, warm and surprisingly elegant. It's the ideal addition to a couch or bed during the colder months. It was handwoven by artisans in the Peruvian Andes, and the attention to detail is very obvious.
The Citizenry Stonewashed linen bed bundle
I've slept on a lot of linen sheets in my day, but there's no comparison to this lavish set. It includes one sheet set (a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases), one duvet cover and two extra pillowcases. Set an elegant, comfortable and cozy tone in your bedroom; you'll never want to get out of bed. The set is available in 12 different solid colors and four different patterns in sizes full, queen, king and Cal king. Save on this bundle while you still can.
A pair of The Citizenry Eshana sandstone candle holders
Made from sandstone sourced in the mountains of India, these candle holders are the perfect compliment to elegant taper candles. They have just the right amount of character and will add polish to any table setting.
The Citizenry cotton gauze throw
Hop on board the adult swaddle blanket trend with these delicious textured cotton gauze throws. Availabe in six colors, they'll add a lovely bit of warmth and coziness to a space and are just lightweight enough to enjoy across all seasons while keeping you warm when you need some extra comfort.
The Citizenry Bay armchair
I've been swooning over this armchair since I first laid eyes on it. It's made with comfortable, high-resiliency foam and a wide, roomy seat that's just the right size for curling up with a good book. It's handcrafted and made to order, so you can customize the fabric and natural wood detailing to your preference.
The Citizenry Ahana handwoven area rug
The idea of investing in a truly high-quality rug is up there on my list of home decor dreams, and this beauty is as stunning as it gets. It has a timeless design that will blend seamlessly with all kinds of aesthetics, perfectly adding texture and warmth to a space. It comes in two colors and four sizes. Get ready to get lost in the details.
The Citizenry Lomas wall hanging
This wall hanging offers a delicate juxtaposition of raw cotton and dark Peruvian wood. Handcrafted in Mexico, this statement piece is a show stopper.
The Citizenry Mercado floor basket
I love a good basket, and these cuties are as sophisticated as they are useful. Perfect for tossing in toys, blankets and more, they can keep clutter at bay and look good doing it. They're lightweight and handwoven with palm leaves and leather handles. You can snag one in two colors and two sizes or a set of two.
The Citizenry Mahi pillow
Add some dimension to your couch or bed with a new throw pillow. This one has neutral hues and just the right amount of texture to add a bit of flair to your space without looking or feeling garish. It's available in two sizes.
A set of two The Citizenry Flores ceramic mugs
Brighten up your morning cup of joe with a pair of these sculptural mugs. They are whimsical but grounded enough to feel substantial and chic. It's an easy way to add a bit of flair to your everyday routine. They're handcrafted in Guatemala and are sure to make a statement.
The Citizenry Aegean cotton bath sheet set
There's nothing like a new set of towels to really make you feel like you're living well, and these bath sheets are the cream of the crop. Available in four colors, they are loomed in the Aegean region with cotton and linen fabric. Choose between a set of six that includes two bath sheets, two hand towels and two face towels, or a set of twelve that includes four bath sheets, four hand towels and four face towels.
The Citizenry Mawa bowl
If you've been on the hunt for the perfect decorative bowl, then check out this woven palm versoin. It's ideal for fruits, books, knick-knacks and more. No matter what you use it for, you'll be glad to have a bit of elegant texture in the room.