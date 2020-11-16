Emma Corrin Explains How Playing Princess Diana In 'The Crown' Put Her In Hospital

The latest season of “The Crown” dropped this weekend and, right on time, star Emma Corrin is spilling some tea.

The 24-year-old actor talked to Glamour UK for its November 2020 issue and revealed some behind-the-scenes intel from her time on the hit Netflix show about the life of the British royal family.

In one particularly harrowing tale, Corrin shared that at the end of two months’ filming on location in Spain, she had quite the dramatic finale.

“I’m asthmatic and I had been ill for a while with a bad cough. I had to film a scene in a freezing-cold swimming pool, with the kids playing William and Harry,” she said. The scene was the “hardest” to film, she added, because she was “genuinely keeping myself alive treading water, and also keeping five-year-old ‘Harry’ alive, as we found out he couldn’t swim!”

Corrin was meant to fly back to the U.K. that night but stopped at a hospital before the flight to get some antibiotics. The pitstop turned serious, the actor said, when the doctors gave her “an oxygen test and said, ‘We cannot let you go because your oxygen levels are so low.’” She was subsequently hospitalized.

The Crown does a truly remarkable job reminding you why Diana was called The People's Princess pic.twitter.com/VZtfqSwltS — Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2020

In a bit of levity, Corrin also recalled that some of the hospital staff recognized her as the actor portraying Princess Diana and couldn’t help but joke with her about it.

“I remember the nurses figuring out what I was filming and saying, ‘We know you’re playing Princess Diana, would you like us to put a cardboard bag over your head so no one recognises who you are?’ in broken English!” she told Glamour UK.

Critics have been sharing their feelings on the new season of “The Crown” all over Twitter so if you want to get in on the discussion, Season 4 is streaming now.