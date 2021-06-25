Sick Boy from “Trainspotting” has received the royal seal of approval. Sort of.

British-born actor Jonny Lee Miller — aka Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband — has been cast as former British Prime Minister John Major in the fifth season of Netflix’s hit show “The Crown.”

Miller, 48, rose to prominence with his 1995 role in “Hackers” alongside his future wife Jolie. His 1996 turn as Simon “Sick Boy” Williamson in the film adaption of author Irvine Welsh’s novel “Trainspotting” about the Edinburgh drug scene turned him into a household name.

Filming for the fifth season of “The Crown” is set to start in July.

It will reportedly cover the 1990s when the royal family was rocked by the divorces of Diana and Charles and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson — and Diana’s death in 1997.

The queen went so far as to describe 1992 as “an annus horribilis.”

Major succeeded Margaret Thatcher in leading the United Kingdom from 1990 until 1997, when he lost the general election to then-Labour leader Tony Blair.

Miller joins other new cast members Elizabeth Debicki (as Princess Diana), Dominic West (Prince Charles), Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II), Jonathan Pryce (Duke of Edinburgh) and Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret).

The announcement caused quite a stir on Twitter:

