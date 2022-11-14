Home & Living
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Crown'

A beloved competition show and a new docuseries are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“The Crown” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The historical drama returned for a fifth season on Nov. 9 and quickly had viewers reliving the British royal family’s various 1990s scandals. “The Crown” has also caused a bit of a buzz with its puzzling decision to cast Dominic West as Prince Charles.

In second place on Netflix is “Love Is Blind,” which has dominated the rankings since its third season premiered on Oct. 19, even after the finale and reunion episodes on Nov. 9. The dating reality show has been renewed for a fourth and fifth season, so fans will be able to watch more singles get to know each other without seeing what their potential matches look like.

Another trending show is “Ancient Apocalypse,” a new docuseries that debuted on Nov. 11 and follows journalist Graham Hancock as he travels the world in search of information about long-lost civilizations.

And as the 10th season of “The Great British Baking Show” comes to a close on Friday, the beloved competition series remains in the ranking. Clearly American audiences remain captivated by all the talk of soggy bottoms, proving drawers and claggy bakes.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

10. “Killer Sally” (Netflix)

9. “Inside Man” (Netflix)

8. “The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix)

7. “The Watcher” (Netflix)

6. “From Scratch” (Netflix)

5. “Warrior Nun” (Netflix)

4. “Ancient Apocalypse” (Netflix)

3. “Manifest” (Netflix)

2. “Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

1. “The Crown” (Netflix)

