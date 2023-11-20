This Hit Historical Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“The Crown” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The historical drama series about the British royal family returned for season six on Nov. 16 with four new episodes. The other six episodes will be released on Dec. 14.

Season six picks up where the show left off in 1997 and is expected to cover Princess Diana’s final months, Tony Blair’s premiership, the deaths of Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and multiple royal weddings.

Another show that’s back on the trending charts after returning for a new season on Nov. 16 is “Julia.” The second installment of eight episodes dropped on Max ― about 18 months after the first season ended.

Sarah Lancashire plays the iconic cookbook author and cooking show host Julia Child, alongside castmates David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Fran Kranz and Fiona Glascott.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is currently the top show on Apple TV+ following its premiere on Nov. 17.

As the second TV series in the MonsterVerse franchise, the new show focuses on the secretive organization that monitors Godzilla and other monsters known as Titans. Father-son duo Kurt and Wyatt Russell appear as the same character at different ages, and other stars include Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Anders Holm and Joe Tippett.

By now, you’ve likely come across photo stills and promotional images from “The Curse,” a new satirical comedy from Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie.

The show premiered on Nov. 12 for Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, with new episodes released on Sundays. Fielder, Safdie and Emma Stone star in “The Curse,” which follows a married couple trying to conceive a child as they pursue their dream to be HGTV stars.

FX’s “A Murder at the End of the World” is trending on Hulu right now.

Created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the psychological thriller series stars Emma Corrin, with Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson and Marling in supporting roles. The premise revolves around an amateur detective investigating a mysterious death at a remote retreat.

