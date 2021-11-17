'The Crown' Finds Its Prince William Thanks To Real-Life Father-Son Twist

Despite previously announcing that its fifth season would be its last, showrunner Peter Morgan reversed course last year and announced that the series would extend its run and conclude with a sixth season.

While the creators have yet to reveal just how close “The Crown” will inch to the present day, the final seasons will avoid covering any current royal drama and presumably leave off somewhere in the early 2000s.

Netflix likely is keen to keep “The Crown” around as long as possible, as the show delivered a clean sweep of all seven drama categories, including the prize for Outstanding Drama Series, at the Emmys this year— a first in the history of the awards show.