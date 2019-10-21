One of Netflix’s crown jewels is almost back.

On Monday, the streaming service released its first full-length trailer for Season 3 of “The Crown,” giving fans their first real look at a new set of actors playing the British royal family.

The trailer, backed by a cover of Bob Dylan’s 1964 song, “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” shows the new cast — which includes actors who accurately reflect the ages of the characters they’re portraying — trying to keep pace with the world during the 1960s and ’70s.

Netflix

The trailer opens in 1977 with Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) marking her Silver Jubilee, or the 25th anniversary of her ascension to the throne. But this older queen is more introspective than the one played by Claire Foy in the first two seasons.

“On days like today, ask yourself: In the time I’ve been on the throne, what have I actually achieved?” she says.

Not only is the world around the royals rapidly shifting — their private lives are too.

Des Willie/Netflix Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) dances with Antony Armstrong-Jones (Ben Daniels).

Although Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) is still coping with her place in the royal family (like Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret did in previous seasons), her marriage to photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones (Ben Daniels) is beginning to unravel. And a quick shot of Princess Margaret in a bathtub with a tiara on — a reference to a famous photo Armstrong-Jones took of her — hints that viewers will get an intimate look at the highs and lows of this couple’s turbulent relationship.

Audiences also get to see an adult Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) as he contemplates his future within the royal family after taking a romantic interest in a woman named Camilla Shand (Emerald Fennell).

To see all the tea that will be spilled in the next season — which premieres on Netflix Nov. 17 — check out the trailer above. As a fan, it’s your duty.