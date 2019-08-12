'The Crown' Season 3 Has An Official Release Date

On Monday, the streaming service announced the release date for the season, which stars Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.
The actors are taking on the roles originated by Claire Foy, Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby, respectively, in seasons 1 and 2.
While the show’s first and second seasons focused on the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, in the 1950s and early ’60s, the upcoming two seasons are slated to cover the mid-1960s to the early ’80s.
The show made waves in April when it announced the actress who will play Princess Diana Spencer in an upcoming season. Emma Corrin will star as Diana, Princess of Wales, and will be introduced at some point in the fourth season.
Until then, we can’t wait to binge-watch all of Season 3 as soon as it drops in the fall.