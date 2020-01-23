'Daily Show' Energy Drink Will Get Sleepy Senators ‘Jacked Up On Justice’

Trevor Noah on Wednesday introduced a brand new (spoof) beverage to help senators stay focused during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Introducing ― Impeachmilk.

“The Daily Show” correspondents Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr. starred in a promo for the fake product and things got pretty wild after they downed the drink that claims to get them “jacked up on justice.”

Senators are forbidden from drinking anything during Trump’s trial except water or milk.

Check out the clip here: