'The Daily Show' Makes A Complete Mockery Of Fox News’ Attacks On Kamala Harris

“The Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic on Friday lampooned the way in which some Fox News personalities have attacked Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris this week.
Lydic began the parody clip by claiming to have watched the conservative network for 64 hours straight. She then mockingly laid out what her binging on Fox News had (falsely) taught her about the Democratic senator from California.
Check out the clip here:
