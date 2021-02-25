If anyone’s not a fan of #ThrowbackThursday, it’s probably former members of the Trump administration.

On Feb. 25, 2020, before becoming White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox Business apparently making a bold prediction about the country under the watch of Donald Trump’s White House.

“We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here. We will not see terrorism come here, and isn’t that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama,” she said.

Of course, that statement aged worse than milk, and one year later, Trevor Noah’s Comedy Central show is reminding McEnany of that.

In a video shared on Twitter, “The Daily Show” resurfaced McEnany’s prediction, juxtaposing it with news of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now surpassing 500,000 and, of course, the deadly pro-Trump attack at the U.S. Capitol in January.

With the added clips, the video illustrates just how devastatingly terrible that statement actually was.

Oh, and the “awful presidency” of Barack Obama? There’s a clip to perfectly suit that notion too:

One year ago today, Kayleigh McEnany made a really bad COVID prediction, but what's really special is how she also made a bad terrorism prediction in the same sentence pic.twitter.com/yIjgHFMm3K — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 25, 2021