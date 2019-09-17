COMEDY

‘The Daily Show’ Puts Lou Dobbs On North Korean TV And It’s A Perfect Fit

“This North Korean propaganda is getting a little over the top."

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs lavished praise on President Donald Trump in a fawning segment last week, claiming there is now “sunshine beaming throughout the place, and on almost every face” in the White House.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” sent up the footage on Monday by imagining Dobbs on North Korean state-run television. “This North Korean propaganda is getting a little over the top,” it captioned the clip, below:

