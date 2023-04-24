Home & LivingNetflixstreamlineBeef TV series

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Diplomat'

Two spinoffs and a critically acclaimed comedy-drama series are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“The Diplomat” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Keri Russell, this new political thriller explores the personal and intergovernmental challenges a career diplomat faces in her new role as U.S. ambassador to the U.K. All eight episodes of “The Diplomat” dropped on April 20 and have received generally positive reviews.

The second most popular show of the moment is the critically acclaimed “Beef,” which features Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as two strangers who wind up in an escalating feud after a road range incident.

Although there’s no official word on the comedy-drama’s future, creator Lee Sung Jin has indicated he envisions a three-season arc. However, it’s worth noting that the show has been mired in controversy since a resurfaced clip revealed cast member David Choe describing himself committing a sexual assault. He later claimed he made up the story for “shock value.”

"The Diplomat" on Netflix.
Netflix
"The Diplomat" on Netflix.

AMC’s “Breaking Bad” spinoff “Better Call Saul” is also trending on Netflix, as the sixth and final season joined the platform on April 18.

The only other non-Netflix series in the ranking is another spinoff ― “All American: Homecoming.” The CW sports drama focuses on Geffri Maya’s “All American” character Simone Hicks, as she leaves Los Angeles behind to pursue her tennis dreams at a historically Black college in Atlanta.

Read on for the full top-10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “All American: Homecoming”

9. “How to Get Rich” (Netflix)

8. “Indian Matchmaking” (Netflix)

7. “Florida Man” (Netflix)

6. “The Marked Heart” (Netflix)

5. “Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

4. “The Night Agent” (Netflix)

3. “Better Call Saul”

2. “Beef” (Netflix)

1. “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

