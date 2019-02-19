Tomwang112 via Getty Images

If you’ve been breaking out lately or just feel like your skin hasn’t been looking its best even with all of the fancy products you slather on every night, it might be time to start double cleansing.

Double cleansing is, you guessed it, a method in which you clean your skin twice. You start by using an oil-based cleanser to dissolve all of the makeup, dirt and pollution on the surface of your skin. The second cleanse involves a water-based foam or gel cleanser that removes any lingering dirt and deep cleans your pores. Basically, it’s a guarantee that you’ve removed a whole day’s worth of makeup, sunscreen, grime and dirt from your face.

A double cleanse is an essential part of any skin care routine, according to Charlotte Cho, co-founder of Soko Glam and creator of the brand’s “10-step Korean skincare routine.” She says it’s the best way to remove impurities including free radicals, which can lead to breakouts and premature aging.

Choosing an oil cleanser is easy because they’re typically suitable for all skin types, Cho said. The key is to select an oil cleanser that emulsifies well when you introduce water to it, which should remove the oil from the skin cleanly without leaving a film. When looking for a water-based cleanser, pay attention to the pH level — it’s not the only determining factor of a good cleanser, but it can be a good indicator of how drying it will be on your skin after use.

“A pH of 6 is generally universal and good for all skin types,” Cho said. “Anything lower will be better for dry to normal skin types and anything higher than 6 will be suitable for combination to oily skin types.”

Whether you have oily acne-prone skin or dry skin that needs some added moisture, we’ve rounded up the best double cleansing duos for your skin type. Take a look below: