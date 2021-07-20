'The Last Duel' Trailer Has Matt Damon, Ben Affleck And Searing Medieval Drama

“Good Will Hunting” duo Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are gearing up for their first joint return to the big screen in 24 years.

20th Century Studios on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for “The Last Duel,” which hits theaters this fall. Directed by Ridley Scott, the period drama is based on the last officially recognized judicial duel fought in France, circa 1386. It follows knight Jean de Carrouges (played by Damon), who accuses his friend and squire, Jacques LeGris (Adam Driver), of raping his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer).

To settle the dispute, King Charles VI (Affleck) orders the two men to a duel, with the one left alive being declared the winner as a sign of God’s will.

The film, due out Oct. 15, is based on Eric Jager’s 2004 book, “The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France.” Damon and Affleck co-wrote the screenplay ― their first such collaboration since 1997’s “Good Will Hunting,” which won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay ― in collaboration with Nicole Holofcener.

Ron Galella via Getty Images Matt Damon and Ben Affleck with their Oscars for "Good Will Hunting" in 1998.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Affleck was originally slated to play Jacques LeGris, but ultimately made way for Driver by opting for the role of King Charles VI.

Appearing on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” in 2019, Damon called Holofcener ― whose credits include “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and “Friends with Money” — an “incredible” co-writer.

“It’s really this movie about perspective,” he said. “So Ben and I wrote the male perspectives and Nicole wrote the female perspective. So I think it could potentially be really interesting.”

Production on “The Last Duel” was halted last year due to COVID-19. Though many of his cast mates returned home, Damon opted to shelter in place in Dalkey, Ireland ― where much of the film was shot ― with his family.

Photos of the dressed-down actor enjoying solitary walks around the seaside town quickly made the rounds on social media, while locals were said to have nicknamed him “Matt O’Damon.”