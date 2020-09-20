The Emmys Red Carpet Is Canceled, But Of Course Zendaya Slayed Anyway

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Zendaya received her first Emmy nomination for her performance on HBO's "Euphoria."

There isn’t a red carpet Zendaya hasn’t slayed, so did you really expect her not to absolutely bring it from her living room?

Despite the dress code for the first all-virtual 2020 Emmy Awards essentially being pajama-optional, the “Euphoria” star went full glam on Sunday night. She stunned in a plunging black and purple look with a silk taffeta skirt designed by Christopher John Rogers, who called the actor his “muse” on Instagram.

Zendaya paired the look with eye-popping Bulgari jewels and Louboutin heels.

Her stylist, Luxury Law, previewed the look on Instagram ahead of the 72nd annual ceremony, writing, “If Emmy was a real girl.”

And it looks like Zendaya might be showcasing multiple outfits over the course of the evening, with Law teasing that this was just “look one.”

Earlier this week, the actor said she still planned to dress up at the ceremony, even from home.

“I definitely want to pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet,” she said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “I do want to dress up. I still want to have the experience.”

It only makes sense that the Disney Channel alum would bring her A-game to the ceremony as a first-time Emmy nominee.

Zendaya received a nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her performance in HBO’s “Euphoria” as Rue, a recovering teen drug addict struggling to stay sober.

She’ll face heavyweights including Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Laura Linney, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, who picked up the prize last year.

“I’m honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude,” Zendaya wrote on Instagram after the nominations were announced. “I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle, and I’m so proud of all of you.

“Thank you to everyone out there who’s watched and given our show life, thank you @samlev00 @hbo @a24 for everything and @televisionacad for this beautiful acknowledgment, thank you, thank you, thank you,” she added. “We out here Emmy nominated y’all!!”