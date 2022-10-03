Home & Living
Netflixstreamline

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Empress'

Several crime-related shows and biographical series are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The controversial limited series was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and stars Evan Peters as the titular serial killer. Reviews for “Dahmer” have been mixed, with some family members of victims voicing their displeasure with the series and saying that its release has re-traumatized them.

The second-most popular show on Netflix is also based in reality but covers a somewhat lighter subject matter. “The Empress,” which premiered on Sept. 29, is a historical drama about the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, aka “Sisi.”

"The Empress" on Netflix.
Netflix
"The Empress" on Netflix.

Beyond the top two, there are several other crime-related and biographical series in the current ranking. “In the Dark” is a four-season crime drama that was originally broadcast on The CW. “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” is a docuseries about the notorious ring of thieves who targeted celebrity homes in 2008 and 2009.

Fans of “Dahmer” also may be interested in watching “Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes,” which is trending at the moment. And “El Rey, Vicente Fernández” is a Mexican biographical drama about a beloved music icon.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist” (Netflix)

9. “Fate: The Winx Saga” (Netflix)

8. “In the Dark”

7. “Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” (Netflix)

6. “The Great British Baking Show” (Netflix)

5. “Dynasty”

4. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

3. “El Rey, Vicente Fernández” (Netflix)

2. “The Empress” (Netflix)

1. “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

This Is What A Breast Lump Actually Feels Like

Work/Life

What To Say When You Catch A Colleague Staring At Your Chest

Parenting

Your Breast Milk Color Can Vary. Here’s What It Means.

Food & Drink

This Male Chef Had Breast Cancer At 26. Here’s What He Wants Everyone To Know

Style & Beauty

Nips Don’t Lie: The Hypocrisy Behind Censoring Women’s Breasts

Home & Living

5 Habits That Have Been Wiped Out By The Internet

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Breast Milk Jewelry Actually Exists And It's Really Beautiful

Shopping

How I Shop For Bras As A Non-Binary Person

Shopping

6 Products That Helped Me Endure Painful Breastfeeding

Shopping

Smut Books Are Taking Over TikTok And It's Just As Sexy As It Sounds

Parenting

When Is It Really Necessary To Give Your Child Antibiotics?

Food & Drink

Instagram's 10 Coziest, Most Loved Recipes From September

Shopping

I'm Obsessed With Halloween And Here's What You Need If You Are Too

Wellness

New Heart-Health Study Gives Reason To Drink Multiple Cups Of Coffee Per Day

Wellness

3 Things To Consider Before Trying A Nonalcoholic Drink If You're Sober

Shopping

What To Buy From Drew Barrymore’s Newest Kitchenware Drop

Shopping

Dermatologist-Recommended Probiotic Skin Care Products (And How They Work)

Wellness

Love Decorating For Fall? You Might Be A Happier Person. Here's Why.

Shopping

Psychologists Explain Why You May Need A Sunrise Alarm Clock

Shopping

33 TikTok-Approved Products To Help Solve All Your Fall-Related Problems

Parenting

32 Funny Tweets From Parents About School Field Trips

Wellness

How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?

Food & Drink

5 Ways You’re Secretly Annoying The Host Of The Dinner Party

Style & Beauty

The Worst Skin Care Habits That Dermatologists Wish You'd Stop

Shopping

It's Never –– And We Mean Never –– Too Early To Order An Advent Calendar

Shopping

These Under-$350 Laptops Are Ideal For Everyday Computing

Wellness

If You Have These Oral Problems, You Probably Need To Floss More

Shopping

From Linen Sheets To Cowboy Boots, Here’s What Our Editors Bought In September

Shopping

Just 28 Things Your Home Will Be Grateful You Bought This Fall

Parenting

This Common Sleep Aid Is The No. 1 Reason Parents Are Calling Poison Control

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

If You Sleep On Your Side, These Pillows Need To Be On Your Bed

Shopping

The One Thing That Might Be Missing From Your Walking And Exercise Routines

Wellness

How To Find A Therapist Who Focuses On Latine Mental Health

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That Sheertex's Pricey Tights Are Practically Indestructible

Home & Living

This New Action Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

If You Just Had COVID, Here's When To Get The New Booster Shot

Shopping

The Best Affordable Highly Rated Off-Brand iPhone Chargers

Food & Drink

5 Common Mistakes That Explain Why Your Soup Sucks, According To Chefs