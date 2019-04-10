If you’re a “Game of Thrones” and music nerd, boy, do we have a Spotify playlist for you.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of the hit HBO fantasy series, and the music streaming platform have collaborated on a playlist called “Game of Thrones: The End Is Coming.” The mix is not only supposed to encapsulate the essence of the show’s final season, but it also reveals the much-anticipated ending of the show.

“We were looking for songs that made us feel the way the show made us feel,” Benioff and Weiss told For the Record, Spotify’s blog.

“The answer to the ending is one hundred percent hidden in the playlist choices. No one will believe us, but it’s true,” they added.

Although this could just be a rouse (like “Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams pulled in “The Tonight Show” clip above) and the most fitting song on this list may be “No One Knows” by Queens of the Stone Age, the 50-song playlist is pretty solid regardless of the whacky conspiracy theories it may produce.

Most of the curated tunes featured — comprised mostly of rock (of the punk, metal, indie and classic variety) — have some kind of “Game of Thrones” theme, like TV On The Radio’s “Wolf Like Me,” Kanye West’s “POWER” and The Blue Stones’ “Be My Fire.” Plus, we’re not going to lie, it’s really fun for any GoT geek to try and decipher how certain songs relate to the final season of the show.