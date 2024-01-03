This Vigilante Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“The Equalizer 3” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The third installment in Antoine Fuqua’s “Equalizer” franchise, the film follows a retired U.S. Marine and intelligence officer as he assists friends facing threats from organized crime bosses in South Italy.
Denzel Washington reprises his starring role as Robert McCall, alongside Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea, David Denman and Gaia Scodellaro. “The Equalizer 3” premiered in theaters in September before joining Netflix on New Year’s Day.
“Time Bomb Y2K” is making an impact on Max. It’s currently the second most-popular film on the platform.
The documentary was released on the streaming service on Dec. 30 after making its world premiere at True/False Film Festival back in March. As the title suggests, the movie explores the Year 2000 problem ― aka Y2K ― and the mass hysteria that arose at the turn of the millennium.
Emerald Fennell’s buzzy psychological drama “Saltburn” is currently trending on Amazon Prime Video.
Starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike, the movie tells the story of an Oxford University scholarship student who becomes obsessed with his wealthy classmate and spends the summer at his eccentric family’s country estate. “Saltburn” has been nominated for many awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress.
While Denzel Washington’s “The Equalizer 3” is the top movie on Netflix, his son’s sci-fi action film “The Creator” is having a moment on Hulu right now.
John David Washington stars as a special forces officer tasked with locating the creator of a secret weapon amid a war against artificial intelligence. Set in 2070, the movie also features Gemma Chan, Allison Janney and Sturgill Simpson.
The 2020 WWII film “Greyhound” is trending on Apple TV+. The Academy Award-nominated movie tells the story of a U.S. Navy commander’s harrowing first wartime mission in the Battle of the Atlantic in 1942.
Tom Hanks both stars in and wrote the screenplay for “Greyhound,” which is based on C. S. Forester’s 1955 novel “The Good Shepherd.”
