The Fab 5 Of 'Queer Eye' Confront Their Own Hilarious Style Mistakes

How’s this for a little #TBT action?

The stars of the Netflix Show “Queer Eye” appeared on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday and faced some of their bolder fashion choices from back in the day.

Oh, how far they’ve come.

Tan France, who’s known for his shiny gray locks, had one of the most surprising throwback looks. And he had serious old-school Justin Bieber vibes.

“He didn’t realize it was me who had inspired him,” France joked.

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Antoni Porowski also shared their faux pas.

Jonathan Van Ness didn’t have a throwback photo because, as he said, “I’ve been this beacon of personal style my whole life. I wanted to participate, but there’s no bad pictures.”

Never change.