The Fader's Head Of Content Fired After Investigation Into Sexual Misconduct Allegations

In a statement to the outlet, Fader co-founder Jon Cohen said: “Over this past weekend, allegations regarding Eric Sundermann were brought to our attention. On Monday, management investigated and we determined that the allegations were a true violation of our employment policies. Our team quickly stepped in and terminated our working relationship with Eric that evening.”

The statement went on to say that Sundermann’s firing was “not taken lightly.”

“There is no point at which an abuse of power will be tolerated, nor is there any point where sexual harassment should be accepted,” it said. “Going forward, The Fader will continue to strive to make its community, and its workplace, a safe space for all employees, no matter the circumstance.”

The Fader did not provide specific details about the nature of the allegations against Sundermann.