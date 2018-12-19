Conservative Website Makes Bonkers Rule About Watching Porn And Criticizing Trump

Watch porn? Then you’re not allowed to criticize President Donald Trump over his alleged affair with former adult actress Stormy Daniels.
That’s the hot take from conservative news website The Federalist that set Twitter alight on Wednesday:
You're Not Allowed To Knock Trump For Stormy Daniels If You Watch Porn https://t.co/Ly2O3Zzfg9— The Federalist (@FDRLST) December 18, 2018
The online article ― titled “You’re Not Allowed To Knock Trump For Stormy Daniels If You Watch Porn ― argued that “watching porn is akin to having an affair.” But it added that Trump “deserves every second of criticism” he receives as a result of his alleged infidelity.
The piece inevitably went viral as tweeters poked fun at the site for false equivalency:
You’re Not Allowed To Knock Serial Killers For Killing People If You Watch Murder She Wrote— Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) December 19, 2018
You should get a Nobel Prize for false equivalency.— Steve Dennis (@StevenPDennis) December 18, 2018
Highly unconvincing.— Alice Evans (@AliceEvansGruff) December 18, 2018
This parody of The Federalist is AMAZING. https://t.co/2YzoVQisA9— Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) December 18, 2018
I don't know where he's going with this in relation to his broader "Watching porn is cheating and therefore you can't talk about Trump" case but who's we buddy???? pic.twitter.com/Bfx9fe2b0G— Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) December 19, 2018
What if I watch porn with my husband? Are we cheating on each other, with each other? Please tell me what to do I’m so scared god is going to shoot lightning at my vagina for my transgressions.— Jenna Quigley (@JBomb11) December 18, 2018
Bad take-a-palooza.— Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) December 18, 2018
You’re not allowed to press charges against an arsonist if you use a fireplace.— Michael Grubbs (@StealthyMG) December 19, 2018
What does this mean since I watched the World Cup final on TV? Am I the current world champion or the runner up?— Andrew Paul Jackson (@APJacksonic) December 18, 2018
Its true. Everytime I watch porn I end up having to set up a shell corporation to funnel hush money through in order to influence an American election.— have mercy ✊🏾🌊🇺🇸 (@blabbercrumb) December 18, 2018
This is an interesting hill to die on— Curtis Vergara (@c_vergara1) December 18, 2018
It's impressive how many different ways you are wrong with just one headline.— beaver1224 (@beaver1224) December 18, 2018
This makes so little sense-- it makes negative sense. It makes other adjacent concepts in my mind nonsensical, that's how little sense it makes.— Maria Victoria (@MVSCZAR) December 19, 2018
I’ll take False Equivalency for $800, Alex.— USMCLegbreaker (@USMCLegbreaker) December 19, 2018
Cool. So if you watch Pulp Fiction, you can't criticize people who actually murder. Nifty logic you have there.— Annabelle, Esq. (@lawgoat) December 18, 2018
You’re Also Not Allowed To Say Crime Is Bad If You Play GrandTheftAuto— Danny Dannowitz (@MyManHussain) December 18, 2018
You caught me—I’m always lying about watching porn and setting up companies for the express purpose of paying people to shut up about it because I’m worried it will hurt my poll numbers, so I guess I shouldn’t throw stones— T. Rev (@TrevvyTrev) December 18, 2018
You have to applaud police corruption if you've seen training day.— Mr Underbit 🇧🇫 (@jackcampbell711) December 19, 2018
Is this @TheOnion?— Joe Flood (@joeflood) December 18, 2018
So watching Sherlock means I can’t be in a jury for a murder trial?— paulbelliveau (@pgb623) December 19, 2018
Hot take, guys. Hot take, indeed.— Michael Ditto (@janus303) December 18, 2018
this take... i have to.. lie down— Hog Hoggington (@nilstryfe) December 19, 2018
You're not allowed to make points if you're an expert at missing them.— t(°_°t) (@RoeVWadeBoggs) December 18, 2018
Congrats on this extremely normal take. N-O-R-M-A-L.— Crort Sungo (@peterdellaplane) December 18, 2018
Yeah watching porn and having an affair are totally the same thing. Solid journalism, folks.— Big Chungus (@certifiedmadboy) December 18, 2018
Normally I would never comment without reading the article.... this is not one of those times.— Pinhead (@_greenriver) December 18, 2018