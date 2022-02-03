10 Stunning Black-Owned Jewelry Brands You Can Shop Online

Since I was a kid, I’ve always loved accessorizing. I recall begging my mom and grandmother to let me wear — or at least play in — the massive jewelry collections they’d dress up in before going to work or special events. The sight of the gold hoops, silver studs, dangling bangles and colorful rings left an imprint in my brain, and I knew that when I became a “real adult,” I’d have a growing collection of my own to flaunt.
But as I grew older and started to witness and experience the injustices my community continues to face, I started to truly consider the value of my dollar and how much power I have in choosing who I give it to. It’s easy to do what I call “reaction spend,” which we saw a lot of after the summer of 2020 as Black-owned businesses saw a surge of support and traffic following the murder of George Floyd. However, whenever there’s an opportunity to monetarily support business owners that I not only identify with, but are the blueprint for so many popular trends we see today, I do so. And it shouldn’t take a tragedy for that to be a normal habit.
The history of the African diaspora has resulted in a mix of different cultures, traditions, clothing styles, foods, languages and dialects. As new generations emerge and continue learning from older ones, what results is creative brilliance in the form of innovative products ― especially one particular area of fashion that I adore: jewelry.
At the root of The Folklore, a New York-based online retailer that offers high-end and emerging designer brands from Africa and the diaspora, is founder Amira Rasool. She and her team carefully curate exclusive, limited-stock product lines that showcase contemporary apparel, accessories, shoes, bags and home goods. Included are multiple jewelry lines, several of which are from Black designers.
Below, we’ve rounded up pieces from Black designers on the site, including bracelets, statement earrings and rings. You can shop all of the jewelry collections at The Folklore thefolklore.com.
Third Crown Arc bangle
This 18-karat gold-plated brass bangle from Third Crown's Arc collection is so chic that it was even spotted on Beyoncé
. Like the Arc ring below, its appearance is inspired by the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
Khiry Staple cuff
This simple sculptural cuff from Jameel Mohammed's New York-based brand Khiry
is made of 18-karat gold vermeil. Khiry's consistent and intentional theme of Afrofuturism aims to merge African cultures with luxury.
Third Crown Marcy link bracelet
New York-based jewelry brand Third Crown
, founded by husband and wife duo Kristin and Kofi Essel, released this 7-inch link bracelet as a part of their Marcy collection. Each link is made of 18-karat gold-plated brass.
Chalk Jewellery Emperado Sola earrings
Chalk Jewellery
is London-based design studio founded by Malaika Carr, an architect who experiments with geometric accessories inspired by architectural structures, everyday objects and cultural patterns. Each piece is handmade, including these lightweight, marble-design earrings. They're made of brass and formica with sterling silver posts.
Khiry Isha stone embellished hoops
Classic hoops get a modern upgrade with this pair from Khiry. Each glossy, 18-karat gold vermeil earring is accented with a single rose quartz stone.
Third Crown Arc ring
Another pick from Third Crown's collection is the Arc ring, which makes a great accent piece to spice up everyday clothes or what you wear on a night out. It's made of 18-karat gold-plated brass and is inspired by the shape of the Arc De Triomphe in Paris. In the interior, you'll find an engraving of the brand's triangular logo.
Chalk Jewellery green marble Navi earrings
Handcrafted with acrylic and brushed brass, this pair of green marbled earrings from Chalk Jewellery's Navi collection combines various materials and bold shapes.
Octave Moonbeam stud earrings
This unique, handmade pair of earrings from Octave Jewelry
, a Brooklyn-based accessories brand founded by Opeyemi Omojola, features moon-like cut purple jade and a metallic gray stone. Octave's elegant pieces are inspired by the balance of sharp geometry and soft organic forms.
Octave Motion hoop earrings
Mookaite jasper is the star of the show with this pair of lightweight hoops from Octave. Circular edges meet the vibrant mix of yellows and deep reds in the oval-cut stone.
Third Crown Marcy studs
Pair Third Crown's link bracelet above with these matching studs, which feature the brand's signature arc shape and are made of 18-karat gold-plated brass. The interior contains an engraving of the Third Crown logo.