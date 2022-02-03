10 Stunning Black-Owned Jewelry Brands You Can Shop Online

Since I was a kid, I’ve always loved accessorizing. I recall begging my mom and grandmother to let me wear — or at least play in — the massive jewelry collections they’d dress up in before going to work or special events. The sight of the gold hoops, silver studs, dangling bangles and colorful rings left an imprint in my brain, and I knew that when I became a “real adult,” I’d have a growing collection of my own to flaunt.

But as I grew older and started to witness and experience the injustices my community continues to face, I started to truly consider the value of my dollar and how much power I have in choosing who I give it to. It’s easy to do what I call “reaction spend,” which we saw a lot of after the summer of 2020 as Black-owned businesses saw a surge of support and traffic following the murder of George Floyd. However, whenever there’s an opportunity to monetarily support business owners that I not only identify with, but are the blueprint for so many popular trends we see today, I do so. And it shouldn’t take a tragedy for that to be a normal habit.

The history of the African diaspora has resulted in a mix of different cultures, traditions, clothing styles, foods, languages and dialects. As new generations emerge and continue learning from older ones, what results is creative brilliance in the form of innovative products ― especially one particular area of fashion that I adore: jewelry.

At the root of The Folklore, a New York-based online retailer that offers high-end and emerging designer brands from Africa and the diaspora, is founder Amira Rasool. She and her team carefully curate exclusive, limited-stock product lines that showcase contemporary apparel, accessories, shoes, bags and home goods. Included are multiple jewelry lines, several of which are from Black designers.

Below, we’ve rounded up pieces from Black designers on the site, including bracelets, statement earrings and rings. You can shop all of the jewelry collections at The Folklore thefolklore.com.

