“The Forgotten Battle” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The Dutch World War II film tells the story of the 1944 Battle of the Scheldt through the eyes of a British glider pilot, a Nazi soldier and a member of the resistance. “The Forgotten Battle” first premiered in the Netherlands in December 2020 and was released on Netflix on Oct. 15.

The second most popular film on the platform right now is “Going in Style” ― the 2017 heist comedy starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin. Next in the ranking is the kid-friendly animated special “Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween.”

Netflix "The Forgotten Battle" on Netflix.

Beyond the top three, there’s also the 1997 epic “Titanic,” the horror spoof “Scary Movie 4” and the romance adaptation “Something Borrowed.”

And last in the ranking is the “The Trip” ― a Norwegian dark comedy about a murderous husband and wife.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies.

