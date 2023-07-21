Fan About To Beat Atlanta Braves' The Freeze Suffers Agony Of Da Feet

A fan who appeared on the verge of victory over The Freeze, the Atlanta Braves’ resident sprint champ, on Thursday ate dirt instead. (Watch the video below.)

The poor guy tripped over himself near the finish line of the foul-pole-to-foul-pole dash on Truist Park’s warning track. As part of the long-standing “Beat The Freeze” contest, the costumed runner gives challengers a substantial head start during home games.

The spectator seemed like he might hang on to his lead during the Braves’ 7-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

But the look of dejection as he lay on the ground said it all.

It’s a cold world when you’re racing the Freeze. pic.twitter.com/iApk1cxCPN — MLB (@MLB) July 20, 2023