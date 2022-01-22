The Fugees Cancel Highly Anticipated Reunion Tour: It's Not 'Our Time'

The Fugees have canceled their highly anticipated reunion tour due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the group announced Friday.

The legendary hip-hop group — comprising Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel — released a statement on Instagram sharing their decision to cancel the tour, saying that the pandemic has “made touring conditions difficult.”

“We want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe,” they said.

The tour was intended to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Fugees’ Grammy-winning 1996 album, “The Score.”

“An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of ‘The Score’ but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work,” their statement continued.

The group added that they hope to revisit going on tour in the future, should public safety and scheduling allow.

Pras Michel, Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean of The Fugees perform at Global Citizen Live on Sept. 22, 2021, in New York City. Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

The Fugees reunited for the first time in 15 years to perform together in New York City on Sept. 22 as part of the Global Citizen Live event.

Their performance in September was meant to kick off their international reunion tour, which was originally supposed to begin in November. But the group announced in October that they were postponing the tour to “early 2022” to “ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible.”