ParentingTwitterbest parenting tweetsfunniest tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Parents From The Week Of July 9-15

"I used the old 'I gave birth to you' on my daughter, she said 'That was one time.'"
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. To that end, every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Support HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides

MORE IN LIFE