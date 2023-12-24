Parentingbest parenting tweets

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week Of Aug. 20-26

"The teacher asked my kindergartner what his favorite season was and he said, 'garlic salt.'”
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. To that end, every week, we round up the most hilarious quips from parents on Twitter to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!

Support HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides

MORE IN LIFE