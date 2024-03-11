This Offbeat Crime Comedy Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“The Gentlemen” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The new action comedy series premiered on March 7 and is a spin-off of showrunner Guy Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same title. Like the movie, the Netflix show centers around the cannabis industry in the U.K.
“White Lotus” star Theo James plays a British aristocrat who discovers his late father’s estate houses a major weed-growing operation and gets embroiled in a dangerous crime syndicate. Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson and Giancarlo Esposito also appear in “The Gentlemen.”
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Paramount+. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
The most popular show on Max at the moment is “The Regime,” a new political satire miniseries that debuted on March 3.
Kate Winslet stars as the power-hungry dictator of a fictional Central European nation as she grapples with governmental instability and personal demons. The cast also includes Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne and Hugh Grant.
“The Reluctant Traveler” is trending Apple TV+ following the premiere of the second season on March 8.
Eugene Levy hosts the comedic travel show, which focuses on the actor’s attempts to step outside his comfort zone and experience the culture and people of amazing destinations like Costa Rica, Finland, South Africa, Japan and more.
The ABC police procedural “Will Trent” is currently one of the top shows on Hulu.
Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling series of mystery novels, the show follows a special agent in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation played by Ramón Rodríguez. The second season premiered on Feb. 20.
Another police procedural is having a moment on Paramount+. “Elsbeth” is a spin-off of “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” that premiered on CBS on Feb. 29.
Carrie Preston reprises her role as the offbeat attorney Elsbeth Tascioni as she navigates a new chapter of her career in New York City.