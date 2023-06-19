Pranksters Expose The ‘Too Stupid’ Argument Now Used By Trump Supporters

Donald Trump didn’t get the big crowds he was hoping for as he called on supporters to protest his indictment last week, and those who did show up seemed to be fully invested in some pretty wild conspiracy theories.

The prankster duo known as The Good Liars found out why.

“After talking to a lot of these people it kind of became clear that... they didn’t read the indictment. They weren’t reading articles on it,” Jason Selvig, one half of the team, said on MSNBC this weekend. “I think a lot of them were actually getting their news on the Trump indictment from Donald Trump’s social media feed on Truth Social.”

As a result, they weren’t refuting the charges so much as parroting his “what about” claims about Hillary Clinton, President Joe Biden and others.

“It’s really hard for them to change their opinion on any of this stuff when their news source on the indictment is from Donald Trump,” he said.

.@jasonselvig of @TheGoodLiars on finding that most Trump supporters at the Miami courthouse had not read the indictment:



“A lot of them were actually getting their news on the [indictment] from Donald Trump’s social media feed!” pic.twitter.com/5F3cVvBpwm — Yasmin Vossoughian Reports (@YasminMSNBC) June 18, 2023

One person Selvig spoke with believes that President John F. Kennedy is still alive:

Talked to someone at the Miami courthouse who wasn’t mad about the Trump indictment because he believes JFK is still alive. pic.twitter.com/j9m0fR0p6t — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) June 18, 2023

Davram Stiefler, the other half of The Good Liars, found a Trump supporter he agreed with... sort of.

“The defense for the whole thing was that that would be too stupid to have the documents there, to keep them in a bathroom, why would someone do this, it would just be so stupid,” he said on MSNBC in a clip posted on Raw Story. “And of course I agree that it was stupid but also believe it to be true.”