“The Good Nurse” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the film tells the story of American serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse who murdered at least dozens of patients over the course of his career. “The Good Nurse” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September before having a limited theatrical release and then joining Netflix on Oct. 26.

The second most popular movie of the moment is “All Quiet on the Western Front,” a new German adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel. The film, which is Germany’s submission to the 95th Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film, also debuted at TIFF to great critical acclaim.

Next on the list is the fantasy novel adaptation “The School for Good and Evil,” which boasts a star-studded cast featuring Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett.

Four animated films are also trending on Netflix right now. “Wendell & Wild” is a new stop-motion horror comedy from Jordan Peele and Henry Selick. Although that one’s rated PG-13, the other three are older, kid-friendly sequels: “Despicable Me 2” (2013), “Hotel Transylvania 2” (2015) and “Sing 2” (2021).

