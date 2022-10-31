Home & Living
NetflixStreaming Services

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Good Nurse'

A new anti-war film adaptation and stop-motion horror comedy are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“The Good Nurse” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, the film tells the story of American serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse who murdered at least dozens of patients over the course of his career. “The Good Nurse” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September before having a limited theatrical release and then joining Netflix on Oct. 26.

The second most popular movie of the moment is “All Quiet on the Western Front,” a new German adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel. The film, which is Germany’s submission to the 95th Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film, also debuted at TIFF to great critical acclaim.

"The Good Nurse" on Netflix.
Netflix
"The Good Nurse" on Netflix.

Next on the list is the fantasy novel adaptation “The School for Good and Evil,” which boasts a star-studded cast featuring Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett.

Four animated films are also trending on Netflix right now. “Wendell & Wild” is a new stop-motion horror comedy from Jordan Peele and Henry Selick. Although that one’s rated PG-13, the other three are older, kid-friendly sequels: “Despicable Me 2” (2013), “Hotel Transylvania 2” (2015) and “Sing 2” (2021).

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Despicable Me 2”

9. “Sing 2”

8. “Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

7. “Blade of the 47 Ronin”

6. “The Chalk Line” (Netflix)

5. “Wild Is the Wind” (Netflix)

4. “Hotel Transylvania 2”

3. “The School for Good and Evil” (Netflix)

2. “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

1. “The Good Nurse” (Netflix)

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

This Popular, Painful Massage Goes INSIDE Your Mouth. But Does It Work?

Food & Drink

10 Unbelievably Delicious Recipes That Topped Instagram In October

Wellness

Does It Matter If You Stand Up Straight Or Slouch?

Parenting

31 Scarily Relatable Tweets That Sum Up Halloween For Parents

Work/Life

Soon More Job Listings Will Include Salary Ranges. Here’s How To Make That Work For You.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Men Get Real About Their Insecurities Over Their 'Man Boobs'

Shopping

The Best Toothbrushes That Dentists Use At Home

Shopping

33 Products You Need If You Dream Of An Organized Kitchen

Shopping

Traveling With Your Pet This Holiday Season? Shop These Accessories First.

Shopping

29 Comfy Things For Anyone Who's Dying To Get Out Of Their Work Clothes

Shopping

25 Thoughtful Gifts For The Center Of Your Universe (Your Pet)

Shopping

29 Items Reviewers Claim Are The “Best Thing" They Ever Bought

Shopping

31 TikTok-Famous Products With Reviewer Photos That Do All The Talking

Parenting

The Rude Things People Say To Breastfeeding Moms

Wellness

This Is What Discrimination Does To Your Brain And Body

Food & Drink

Pups Dine On Filet Mignon At San Francisco Restaurant Exclusively For Dogs

Shopping

What To Buy From Sephora’s Sale, According To Dermatologists, Makeup Artists, And Our Editors

Style & Beauty

If You're Rubbing Your Eyes, Stop Right Now

Shopping

These Are The Cult-Favorite Items Chefs Actually Keep In Their Kitchens

Shopping

I'm Ditching All Of My Pricy Beauty Devices Thanks To This 8-in-1 Tool

Shopping

AirPods And Pros Are On Sale At Target And Walmart

Wellness

'Sad Nipple Syndrome' Is All Over TikTok. But Is It A Real Thing?

Work/Life

How To Beat Someone Trying To Undermine You At Work, According To Science And 'The Mole'

Shopping

Amazon's Running A Surprise Sale On Best-Selling Beauty

Shopping

The Best Bed Pillows That Don't Cost A Fortune

Food & Drink

Easy Ways To Make Food Last Longer, With Grocery Prices Up

Shopping

The Cookware That Chefs Actually Use To Make Perfect One-Pot Meals

Shopping

42 TikTok-Favorite Fashion Products You'll Wear This Fall

Shopping

26 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Wellness

Here's Why You're Afraid Of The Dark, According To Experts

Food & Drink

9 Money-Saving Hacks From The Past To Cut Food Costs During Inflation

Shopping

The Best Luggage Trackers For All Your Fall Travel Needs

Shopping

Keurig's New Coffee Maker Has Made Me A Believer

Parenting

27 Funny Tweets About Kids' Halloween Costumes, From Exhausted Parents

Food & Drink

'I Can't Tolerate Gluten In The U.S., But I Can In Europe': Experts Unpack The Phenomenon

Shopping

Why Even Kardashian Skeptics Need To Try This Cute And Comfy Skims Bra

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Relationships

Not Feeling Sexy? These 18 Tips Will Help You Get In The Mood.

Parenting

A Big Myth About Skin Care Products For Kids