Home & Living

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Gray Man'

A Polish coming-of-age film and supernatural ghost story are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“The Gray Man” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Based on a 2009 novel by Tom Clancy collaborator Mark Greaney, this new action thriller stars Ryan Gosling as a CIA black ops assassin who must flee after discovering dark secrets about the agency. Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton also appear in the film.

The second most popular movie on Netflix at the moment is “Sing 2” ― the 2021 animated jukebox musical sequel to 2016′s “Sing.” And in third place is another hit animated film, “The Sea Beast,” which debuted on Netflix on July 8 after a limited theatrical release.

"The Gray Man" on Netflix.
Netflix
"The Gray Man" on Netflix.

Another original movie from Netflix that made the ranking is the Polish coming-of-age comedy “Too Old for Fairy Tales.” The quirky film tells the story of a young gamer who’s forced to grow up when his mother becomes sick and his eccentric aunt steps in as his caregiver.

On a darker note, the 2022 supernatural horror film “Umma” is also trending on the streaming service. Sandra Oh stars as an immigrant single mom who’s haunted by her own mother’s ghost.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Too Old For Fairy Tales” (Netflix)

9. “CHIPS”

8. “Umma”

7. “Trading Paint”

6. “The Man From Toronto” (Netflix)

5. “12 Strong”

4. “Persuasion” (Netflix)

3. “The Sea Beast” (Netflix)

2. “Sing 2”

1. “The Gray Man” (Netflix)

Before You Go

Popular in the Community

Filmnetlix

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Constantly Looking At Old Pictures Of Your Body? Read This Advice.

Food & Drink

Cooking Food From My Homeland Pulled Me Out Of A Deep Depression

Relationships

16 Sex Secrets From The Most Satisfied Couples

Wellness

Read This If You’re Panicking About Polio Headlines

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

You May Have Heard About Parechovirus. Here’s What To Know

Shopping

Highly-Rated Callus Removers That'll Save Your Gnarly Summer Feet

Shopping

26 Stylish Swimsuits From Target You Should Buy For Your Upcoming Vacation

Shopping

5 Easy Cookbooks For The Type Of Cook Who Can Barely Fry An Egg

Shopping

22 Comfy And Work-Friendly Things For Anyone Going Back Into The Office

Shopping

The Best Beauty Products To Help You Nail A Summer Glow

Shopping

7 Eco-Friendly Swaps I Tried And Loved

Shopping

The Best Summer Beach Reads To Snag While They're Hot

Shopping

23 Items That'll Totally Expand The Amount Of Space You Have In Your Home

Parenting

You Need To Watch Out For These Signs Of Heatstroke In Children

Shopping

The Best Binoculars For Bird Watching, According To Birders

Work/Life

5 Signs Your Boss Is Deeply Insecure

Shopping

These 17 Gorgeous Airbnbs Are Begging You To Come To Colorado

Style & Beauty

Want Clear Skin This Summer? Make These Updates To Your Routine.

Shopping

Beat The Summer Heat With These Easy-To-Install Blackout Curtains

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In August

Wellness

Is It Too Hot To Take Your Dog Out? Here's What To Know Before You Go.

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In August

Food & Drink

How To Make A Better Aperol Spritz (And The Mistakes Everyone Makes)

Shopping

26 Cleaning Products Under $15 That'll Bring A Tear To Any Clean Freak's Eye

Wellness

Here's How Quickly You Can Get Reinfected With COVID After Being Sick

Shopping

Do Butt Masks Actually Work? A Dermatologist Swears By This One.

Relationships

8 Things Happy Couples (Almost) Never Do

Travel

16 Of The Wildest Items TSA Spotted In People's Luggage

Style & Beauty

Why You Should Never Pluck Gray Hairs (It’s Not For The Reason You Think)

Shopping

Cowboy Boots: The Unexpected Summer Shoe Trend

Wellness

Can The Newest COVID Variants Spread More Easily Outdoors?

Shopping

Zero-Gravity Chairs Are Everywhere. Here's Where To Get One.

Work/Life

9 Questions Job Candidates Should Never, Ever Be Asked In Interviews

Travel

Flying Is A Nightmare Right Now. These 12 Tips Can Help Make It Easier.

Wellness

So THAT'S Why Some People Have More Earwax Than Others

Shopping

29 Things You’ll Get Plenty Of Use Out Of

Shopping

5 AC Units That Aren't Total Eyesores

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Style & Beauty

Linda Evangelista Shows Off New Modeling Gig After She Was 'Brutally Disfigured'