“The Gray Man” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Based on a 2009 novel by Tom Clancy collaborator Mark Greaney, this new action thriller stars Ryan Gosling as a CIA black ops assassin who must flee after discovering dark secrets about the agency. Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton also appear in the film.

The second most popular movie on Netflix at the moment is “Sing 2” ― the 2021 animated jukebox musical sequel to 2016′s “Sing.” And in third place is another hit animated film, “The Sea Beast,” which debuted on Netflix on July 8 after a limited theatrical release.

Another original movie from Netflix that made the ranking is the Polish coming-of-age comedy “Too Old for Fairy Tales.” The quirky film tells the story of a young gamer who’s forced to grow up when his mother becomes sick and his eccentric aunt steps in as his caregiver.

On a darker note, the 2022 supernatural horror film “Umma” is also trending on the streaming service. Sandra Oh stars as an immigrant single mom who’s haunted by her own mother’s ghost.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies.

