“The Guilty” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, this remake of a Danish thriller follows a 911 operator played by Jake Gyllenhaal as he works to save a caller in crisis. Dark twists ensue.

In second place is “The DUFF,” a 2015 teen comedy starring Mae Whitman based on a young adult novel of the same name. And the third most popular film of the moment is “My Little Pony: A New Generation” ― a continuation of Hasbro’s popular magical horse franchise.

Netflix "The Guilty" on Netflix.

Beyond the top three, two horror movies are also in the ranking. One is the British film “No One Gets Out Alive,” which was released by Netflix on Sept. 29, while the other is the Megan Fox horror thriller “Till Death,” which premiered in theaters and on demand in July to favorable reviews.

Light comedies like “Step Brothers” and “Grown Ups” are also trending, as is the new Netflix documentary “Britney vs Spears.”

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies.

