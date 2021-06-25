Twitter Lauds Star-Studded Black Cast In Trailer For Western 'The Harder They Fall'

The trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Western, “The Harder They Fall,” dropped on Thursday, and people on social media are excited for the ride.

Lakeith Stanfield and Regina King make the first prominent appearances in the trailer, with King handily shooting at an aggressive man who’s running after them. The “Watchmen” actor guns the man down just as he’s in the middle of hurling a racial slur.

“He might could’ve said nincompoop,” Stanfield says.

“We ain’t no nincompoop,” King replies.

DAVID LEE /NETFLIX Regina King, Idris Elba and Lakeith Stanfield on the set of upcoming Netflix Western, "The Harder They Fall."

King and Stanfield are quickly joined by other big stars in the teaser, including Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz and Delroy Lindo.

Dubbed a “new school Western” by Netflix, “The Harder They Fall” centers around outlaw Nat Love (Majors), who “discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Elba), is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge,” according to the film’s synopsis.

Twitter users shared their excitement over the movie’s star-studded all-Black cast.

“Yo, imma faint just for how stacked this cast is,” one person tweeted. “Didn’t know a damn thing about THE HARDER THEY FALL and now is my #1 anticipated movie this year.”

Yo, imma faint just for how stacked this cast is. Didn’t know a damn thing about THE HARDER THEY FALL and now is my #1 anticipated movie this year. pic.twitter.com/1nFJmhTBvR — Rendy Jones (@Rendy_Jones) June 24, 2021

Other tweeters shared similar sentiments:

The Harder They Fall



Seriously Netflix, you just needed to say Regina King and I'm there, but adding Idris Elba in a western is just playing with my emotions. https://t.co/DX8ioBj4V1 — Aubry Andrews (@AubryAndrews) June 24, 2021

I hope "The Harder They Fall" is good, because ruining a movie with a cast like that would be a world historic fuckup — Aaron Bady (@zunguzungu) June 24, 2021

Holy cow! The Harder They Fall just jumped the line to the front of the fall MUST SEE list!!! This cast!!! https://t.co/g6oM7kWZB1 — ☀ stevie wong ☀ (@wongie1) June 24, 2021

‘The Harder they fall’ coming to Netflix this fall!



Staring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo riding into Netflix this fall.



They had me at a black western 😍😍



pic.twitter.com/18Yzz2kHoc — black femme film 🎬 (@BlackFemmeFilm) June 24, 2021

We have been blessed with Black Western excellence. #TheHarderTheyFallhttps://t.co/k3AKBdpt99 — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) June 24, 2021

“The Harder They Fall” is directed by Jeymes Samuel, who co-wrote the script with Boaz Yakin. Jay-Z serves as a producer alongside James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Samuel. Other stars in the film include Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr. and Deon Cole.

The movie is slated to release later this year, Netflix announced.